Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Are Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ About Their ‘KUWTK’ Fight

The sisters are embarrassed, but know that revealing these kinds of moments is part of the show.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been two of the central subjects of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for more than a decade, and in that time, they’ve shared plenty of revealing moments about their lives. In the new season, the sisters get into a heated argument over Kourtney’s work ethic, one that resulted in both sisters slapping and scratching at each other. Now, one source has told Entertainment Tonight that the sisters are embarrassed about the moment.

“The sisters are embarrassed of the fight, but since the day they signed up to do the show, they promised to show their real life,” the source said.

After the fight, the tension between the sisters was apparently so severe that producers shut the show down for a week so that everyone involved could cool off. The source also said that, in spite of the fight, the sisters were back in each other’s good graces.

“Although Kim and Kourtney had a blowout fight on last night’s episode of KUWTK, the sisters are fine and back on good terms. They were able to discuss their differences and although they don’t agree on how each handles things, they respect one another,” the source said.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kim discussed the fight and seemed to confirm that she was slightly embarrassed by it. In the interview, she told Jimmy Fallon that the fight was not her “proudest moment.” She also said that the version that aired on the show was actually somewhat tame in comparison with the way things actually went down.

Kim said that the scratches Kourtney gave her left her bleeding, and were part of the reason she gave her sister a slap in return. The younger Kardashian sister also said that Kris Jenner, her mother, cried when she saw the clip, in part because she didn’t recognize her daughters as people who would behave this way. Kim said that the moment made her reflect on what kind of show she wanted Keeping Up With the Kardashians to be.

In her interview with Fallon, Kim also confirmed the source’s suggestion that the sisters are in a better place now than they were during the fight. Even as she and her sister have reconciled, Kourtney’s relationship with the show is still very much up in the air. In the episode that aired on April 3, Bustle reports that Kourtney said that filming the show gives her “anxiety,” and she doesn’t like the constant presence of cameras in her life.