Larry David, Who Plays Bernie Sanders On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Says It’s Time For The Senator To Drop Out

Larry David has a political opinion that could hurt his job prospects — it’s time for Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary.

The comedian, who regularly plays Sanders in Saturday Night Live skits, said this week that it’s time for the Vermont senator to close up shop and drop out of the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination. Sanders has remained in the race despite what political experts see as an insurmountable deficit against former Vice President Joe Biden, and is now facing growing calls to drop out.

David has echoed others who suggest that it’s time for Bernie to drop out so the party can come together around Biden.

“I feel he should drop out,” David told the New York Times. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

As The Hill noted, Sanders is now more than 300 pledged delegates behind Biden, a deficit that is considered nearly impossible to make up given that that Democratic primary races are not winner-take-all and that Biden is starting to poll significantly ahead of Sanders.

Sanders has repeatedly said that he is in the process of assessing his campaign, but has resisted calls to drop out — including from other comedians. This week, he had a testy exchange with Whoopi Goldberg during an appearance on The View in which the host pressed Sanders about why he is still in the race. While Sanders explained that he believed there was a potential path for him to win the nomination, Goldberg said his insistence to remain in the race seemed reminiscent of 2016, when critics said his decision to stay in despite a massive deficit ended up hurting Hillary Clinton.

“I have to ask you this question now because I have been watching to see what you were going to do, and I’m told that you intend to stay in this race for president because you believe there is a path to victory,” Goldberg said. “I want to know what that path is because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn’t come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly the person folks were going for.”

For David, Sanders dropping out of the race will likely mean less time playing the senator as a guest star on Saturday Night Live, but the comedian who has frequently criticized Trump has said that this election is too important.