Demi Rose Shows Some Skin In A See-Through Crochet Dress For Latest Instagram Share

Demi Rose slayed in a revealing dress for her most recent Instagram snapshot. She flashed all of her enviable curves while revealing her excitement for the spring season.

In the racy pic, Demi looked stunning as she donned a tan crochet dress. The netted fabric of the gown left very little to the imagination as the model opted to goes nude under the gown.

The dress boasted a plunging neckline that showcased Demi’s massive cleavage. She pulled the straps off of her shoulders to expose even more skin, as the ensemble clung to curvy hips and round booty. Her tiny waist and killer legs were also displayed in the outfit.

She posed outdoors in front of a large mirror. She grabbed at the straps of the dress and held her arms close to her chest for the photo. She looked over her shoulder with a smoldering expression as some green plants can be seen in the background.

Demi wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. The long locks were curled at the ends and flowed down her back while brushing over her shoulders.

She also sported a stunning makeup look in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes and bright eyes, as well as defined brows. She added a warm glow to her face with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and under eyes. She completed the look with pink lipstick.

Many of Demi’s over 13.8 million followers rallied to show their support for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 139,000 times within the first 40 minutes after its upload. Her admirers also made short work of leaving over 1,200 remarks in the comments section.

“Caution…… killer curves ahead……” one follower wrote.

“Flawless beauty,” stated another.

“She has the power,” a third comment read.

“Thank you Demi from your fans who smile when they see your posted pictures. I’m your biggest fan,” a fourth social media user said.

Fans know that Demi has never appeared to be shy about showcasing her hourglass curves in her photos. She’s often seen sporting racy outfits such as plunging dresses, tiny tops, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi most recently wowed her followers when she rocked a metallic silver string bikini and a black wig while standing in front of The Dead Sea. That post also proved to be a popular one. It has pulled in more than 501,000 likes and over 4,200 comments to date.