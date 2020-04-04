Sean Hannity, Who Called Politicization Of Coronavirus ‘New Hoax,’ Says He’s Always Taken The Virus Seriously

Sean Hannity came under fire this week for statements that critics believe downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, including statements that Democrats were trying to “bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”

Now, Hannity is pushing back and saying he never called the virus itself a hoax and always took it seriously.

The Fox News host is responding after an open letter from dozens of journalism professors and working journalists accused the network of presenting misinformation on the spread of the coronavirus. Hannity said he disagrees with that accusation, saying he has always taken it seriously and his reference to a “new hoax” was not in reference to the virus itself.

The host said he was only taking aim at how the media and Democrats responded to the virus and placed blame on Donald Trump for failing to properly prepare for it.

“We are in the middle of the huge pandemic and where’s the Democrat saying, ‘You know, I didn’t agree with the travel ban at the time, but it was the right decision.’ Politics trumps truth in their world,” Hannity said, via The Guardian.

“It’s the same Democrats, media mob and liberal professors who are so lazy they won’t even look at what I’ve said about the virus. They just go with their narrative. I never called it a ‘hoax.’ I said it was a hoax for them to be using it as a bludgeon on Trump. And they are. [House intelligence chair] Adam Schiff and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi are talking about an investigation. Now? In the middle of a pandemic?”

As The Inquistir reported, the letter from more than 70 journalism professors and working journalists accused Fox News of presenting viewers with misleading statements about the spread of the virus, echoing early statements from Donald Trump making what experts called misleading comparisons to the common flu and predicting that the outbreak would soon be over. The letter also noted that many Fox News hosts, including Tucker Carlson who otherwise has presented coronavirus in more serious terms, has still offered casual recommendations of untested drugs, including one touted by Trump as a “game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus.

Critics say that although Hannity tried to differentiate between calling the attention over the virus a hoax and not the virus itself, they still say the comparison was inappropriate and even dangerous. Erik Wemple of the Washington Post said that Hannity calling the media attention over the virus a hoax gives viewers permission to say that the virus is not too big of a deal and that the media was being overblown in presenting the dangers of it.

Wemple and other critics have said that early media reports painting the coronavirus in dire terms were correct, and that the American people needed to take warnings seriously in order to slow the spread of the virus.