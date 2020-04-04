‘Playboy’ Model India Reynolds Dances And Struts In A Neon Green String Bikini

India revealed that she's missing the beach.

Playboy model India Reynolds flaunted her hourglass figure in a vibrant string bikini to celebrate a big milestone for a swimwear brand. On Friday, the 29-year-old Love Island star took to Instagram to share a throwback video that was filmed on a beach. India also expressed her hope that it won’t be long before she’s dancing on the seashore again.

In the short clip, India was shown rocking a ribbed string bikini in neon green. The swimsuit’s bright color really popped against India’s bronze skin. The sun’s scintillating rays were also illuminating the garment, which almost made it appear to glow. The two-piece included a classic slide top with halter ties and triangle cups that showed off an eyeful of India’s voluptuous cleavage. Her matching adjustable bottoms featured long ties on the sides. The strings were pulled up high so that the knotted bows securing them in place were almost even with India’s bellybutton. This elongated her shapely legs and highlighted the size difference between her curvy hips and her slender waist.

India accessorized her bikini with a pair of large gold hoop earrings that glinted in the sun. Her thick brunette hair was curly, and she was wearing it pulled up high on top of her head to expose her eye-catching jewelry. A few shorter locks of the model’s bouncy curls were free and were hanging down to frame her gorgeous face.

India’s beauty look included rich brown lip color on her plump pout, eye shadow in an earthy color palette, and bronze contour on her cheeks.

The model was shown standing on a sandy beach in front of a wood building. The structure had a sign on it that read “Massage.” India struck a pro modeling pose by crossing one leg in front of the other with a hand on her hip. She then spread her legs wide, switched hips and hands, and arched her arms up over her head. After she was finished posing, India began strutting towards the camera. She concluded her video by stretching her arms up straight into the air and doing a little dance. India teased her fans by shaking her hips from side-to-side and giving the camera a flirty smile.

In the caption of her post, India revealed that she was celebrating the first birthday of the swimwear brand We Are We Wear. As of this writing, her throwback video has been liked over 52,000 times.

“Stunning figure,” read one response to her post.

“Your body is insane,” another admirer wrote.

“Now I believe in Angels…!!” gushed a fourth fan.

India isn’t the only Love Island star who has been keeping her fans entertained with content from the days when it was possible to visit beaches all over the world. Surfer Lucie Rose Donlan regularly shares photos of herself rocking revealing looks. Last month, she delighted her followers by flaunting her cleavage in a zip-up swimsuit.