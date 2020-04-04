Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Bright Coral Leggings

Curvaceous model Hunter McGrady thrilled her 635,000 Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, which showed a peek at what her life was like working from home.

In the picture, Hunter was perched on a clear chair with metal legs, at a white desk with plenty of drawers and shelves. A laptop was open on the desk in front of her, and she glanced over her shoulder at the camera, a small smile on her gorgeous features.

Hunter rocked a white cropped sweatshirt that hugged her curves. She paired the top with high-waisted leggings in a vibrant coral hue. The back of the leggings featured a criss-cross detail on her lower back that drew the eye towards her curvaceous rear. A sliver of skin was visible between the bottom of her sweatshirt and the waist of her leggings.

Hunter’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and she had natural makeup on. A nude-brown shade graced her lips, and she had enough blush to give her cheeks a natural glow. Hunter’s perfectly shaped brows framed her gorgeous eyes, and her dimple was visible as she smiled at the camera.

The leggings she rocked were from actress Kate Hudson’s activewear brand, Fabletics, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She mentioned in the caption that workout leggings had become her go-to work-from-home ensemble during quarantine.

Hunter’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap that highlighted her curves, even though the pose meant that her tantalizing cleavage wasn’t on display. The post racked up over 7,500 likes within just two hours. It also received 127 comments from Hunter’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section to engage with the buxom bombshell.

“Love the leggings. Beautiful home office style,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“You look incredible! Always so beautiful,” another follower commented.

“Very cute. It’s cool you can do some work from home,” one fan said, admiring Hunter’s set-up.

“Love that detail on the back,” another follower said, referencing the criss-cross embellishment in a lighter pink hue on the back of her leggings.

