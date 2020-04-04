Cindy Prado Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Denim Shirt & Matching Panties

Cindy Prado’s April 4 Instagram post has most certainly thrilled her army of 1.3 million fans. The Cuban cutie has been sharing a variety of photos of her in minimal clothing, and this post was no exception, with the model sporting an unbuttoned top and matching undies.

Her brand new upload included three photos, each capturing her flawless figure in slightly different poses. The first image in the set showed Prado sitting on a wooden stool. The gorgeous piece of furniture was lined with small pieces of light-colored wood, making a circular pattern. She rested one of her feet on a square pouf and the other on the ground. The Miami resident left little to the imagination in an unbuttoned denim top that hit on either side of her thighs. The outfit barely covered her chest, exposing her trim tummy and a hint of cleavage.

The bottoms consisted of the same denim material as the top, with half in a dark wash and the other half in a light wash. The revealing panties sat high on Prado’s hips, drawing attention to her fit stems. She added a pair of white boots with wooden heels that zipped up on the side, hitting right around her defined calf. The fashion model sported a small gold necklace and a beaded bracelet as accessories, not taking any attention away from her figure.

Prado wore a side part on her flowing locks, which fell to her chest. She added a striking application of makeup to complement her beautifully bronzed skin. Her glam focused a lot of attention on her eyes, with defined brows and liner on the top and bottom of her lids. A small amount of contour and blush was added to her cheeks, and a matte lipstick on her pout.

Her reflection could be seen in the glass to her side, and the post was geotagged in Miami, where the model has been spending most of her time in quarantine. She shared with fans that her building was throwing another balcony party, something that has been done quite frequently to help pass the time. The next two images were similar to the first.

Fans have quickly given their stamp of approval with more than 15,000 likes as well as over 200 comments in under an hour.

“Beautiful Cindy, have a great time, love,” one fan commented with a string of different emoji.

“You so sexy amazing body amazing legs,” a second admirer complimented.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” another person added alongside a single red heart emoji.