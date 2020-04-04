Lana Rhoades Exposes Her Chest In A See-Through Bra While Posing In A Gray Suit

Lana Rhoades took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a very racy new update with her fans. The model also promoted her own line of merchandise.

In the sexy snaps, Lana is seen sporting a sheer black bra that left very little to the imagination. The see-through lingerie gave fans a peek at her bare chest underneath while flaunting her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

She also wore a gray suit jacket and a pair of matching pants that clung tightly to her curvy hips and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with some powder blue heels.

In the first photo, Lana laid on a hardwood floor with one of her legs up in the air. She held her phone out in front of her as she snapped a selfie. The second snap featured some of her merchandise, including a necklace and phone covers. In the third pic, she sat on her floor with her pants around her ankles and her legs crossed.

Lana had her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look in the pics. Lana sported long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows. She added some pink blush to her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin. She completed the application with pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Lana’s over 8.7 million followers flocked to the post to show some love. Fans clicked the like button on the photos more than 1 million times in less than 24 hours after they were shared to her account. Admirers also left over 5,100 comments for the model to read.

“Omg! I’m so in love with you!” one follower stated.

“Literally such a mood,” another remarked.

“Omg Lana your so beautiful,” wrote a third social media user.

“You’re a total hottie. The whole package rolled into one beautiful girl,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Lana’s fans didn’t seem surprised by the sexy nature of her latest pic. She’s often seen going scantily clad in racy ensembles such as tiny lingerie and skintight dresses for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she put her flawless figure on full display in a skimpy black bra and matching panties. To date, the popular post has racked up more than 1.2 million likes and nearly 7,000 comments.