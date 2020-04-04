Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Green Bikini

The Australian model flaunted her incredible curves in her tiny two-piece.

On Friday, April 3, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a sizzling snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture shows the 28-year-old posing in front of an off-white wall. She stood with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands on the back of her head. Vicky gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The digital influencer flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy green bikini. The tiny two-piece showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. Fans were also able to get a good view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. She finished off the sexy look with numerous earrings and her signature silver hoop nose ring.

The Instagram star styled her platinum blond hair in a half ponytail with a black scrunchie. Vicky enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and implored her followers to let her know what their “quarantine routine” looked like while they were social distancing. She revealed that she has been exercising, ordering takeout food, and constantly changing up the look of her home.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Vicky’s question.

“Driveway/ garage skateboarding, grilling out, video games, & working on music!” wrote one commenter.

“I’m lucky I still get to go to work. But I do nothing but play video games when I get home cause [sic] [it’s] all I can do afterwards,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Vicky’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed beauty, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are a piece of art,” gushed an admirer.

“You are so gorgeous,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 38,000 likes.

The model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a revealing white lingerie set with gold detailing. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.