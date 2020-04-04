Andrew Cuomo Backers Reportedly Want Governor On Democratic Ticket With Joe Biden

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been garnering the attention of national media, with Democratic voters across the country impressed by the way he is handling the coronavirus. This has led to speculation that Cuomo’s ambitions go beyond that of managing the crisis in his own state.

A new report from The New York Post, published on Saturday, gives credence to the rumors. According to the report, some of Cuomo’s backers are “engaging in a furious behind-the-scenes campaign” to woo former Vice President Joe Biden‘s team, in hopes of “potentially even netting Cuomo a spot on the 2020 Democratic ticket.”

The governor has repeatedly downplayed the rumors, but according to a former senior staffer he would “definitely” jump at the chance of being Biden’s running mate. “If given the opportunity there is no question in my mind he would want to go for that. This is the Cuomo playbook. Keep out there, publicly deny, work behind the scenes,” the staffer said.

According to the New York Post, Democratic Party insiders don’t think Biden would be willing to choose Cuomo as running mate, but donors and bundlers are impressed by the governor’s leadership and would — if Biden selects a different running mate — like to see Cuomo run for president in four years.

“The people that work for Andrew Cuomo are not wasting one second of the coronavirus. [They’re] talking Cuomo up to the bundlers in the hopes that they bring it back to Biden’s people. … It’s all very calculated,” an insider told the publication.

Biden has suggested that he would not serve more than one term, but he has also promised to choose a female running mate. According to reports, a number of prominent Democrats are on the shortlist for the role, including former White House hopefuls and Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kamala Harris of California, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

In an interview, Biden confirmed that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who has also received praise for her handling of the coronavirus crisis in — is one of the front-runners for the position.

During a virtual fundraiser on Friday, Biden shared details about his team’s vice presidential selection process, revealing that a special committee will be in charge of vetting potential running mate picks. The likely Democratic presidential nominee also said that he is narrowing down his list of potential Cabinet members.

According to Biden, his Cabinet will “look like the country because everyone brings a slightly different perspective.”