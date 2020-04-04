Bethany Lily April Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Pink Bikini

British beauty Bethany Lily April captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Saturday, April 4. She took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 2.4 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The internet sensation was photographed in a number of seductive poses indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. She exuded a sultry yet playful vibe as she held up a lollipop in front of a pink dollhouse. Bethany took center stage in the snaps as she stared down the camera and pouted. Her long highlighted blond hair, which was styled in loose curls, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bethany rocked a full face of makeup that complemented her fair complexion in the photos, including a nude lipgloss, light eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, blush, and foundation. What demanded the most attention, however, was her famous physique, which she flaunted in a two-piece bikini set.

The stunner’s bikini top, which featured two thin straps that tied around her neck, was an eye-catching hot pink color. The swimwear bra struggled to contain Bethany’s voluptuous assets as an ample amount of cleavage spilled out of the tiny triangular cups.

Bethany paired the revealing top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs, which provided little coverage as they were designed in a Brazilian-style cut, flaunted the beauty’s curvaceous hips and derriere. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ high-waisted strings, which Bethany lifted up to her waist, drew attention to her flat core. Bethany did not opt to accessorize the bold beachside look.

In the post’s caption, Bethany stated that “no matter how tough the world becomes, you must never run out of sweetness.” She continued the caption by asking her followers which flavor of lollipop they prefer.

The smoking-hot slideshow instantly received a large amount of support from many of Bethany’s fans, and amassed more than 51,000 likes after just the first hour of going live. Furthermore, more than 1,100 fans took to the comments section to shower Bethany with compliments on her looks, her swimsuit, and her curves.

“You look so gorgeous babe,” one user commented.

“You are so cute. I like strawberry,” a second user added, referring to the model’s caption.

“You are breathtaking, just gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You look great, so beautiful,” a fourth fan asserted.

Bethany has served a number of sizzling looks on her Instagram lately. On April 2, she channeled her inner angel as she sported a powder blue two-piece lingerie set that left little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The photo received more than 80,000 likes.