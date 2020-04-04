Iyanna Mayweather Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

Iyanna Mayweather has been arrested and taken into custody, TMZ reports, following an alleged violent encounter between herself and Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, both women being romantically connected to rapper NBA Youngboy. Police purportedly told TMZ that Mayweather — the daughter of famed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather — arrived at NBA Youngboy’s home, finding him in the company of Jacobs. There, Mayweather reportedly told Jacobs — who is the mother to one of NBA Youngboy’s children — that she was his fiancee and that Jacobs should depart immediately. Refusing to do so, Jacobs apparently told Mayweather to leave the house, instead.

After the confrontation moved to the kitchen when both women refused to stand down, things escalated quickly. Grasping a pair of knives, Mayweather apparently charged Jacobs after the latter woman made an advance toward her, allegedly stabbing her twice.

NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna Mayweather recently rekindled their romance but things have been fairly volatile — to say the least. Earlier this year, a video appearing to show Mayweather in a fight with another woman went viral. The other woman was said to be Jacobs. According to Urban Islandz, the video clip showed NBA YoungBoy breaking up the fight. No word, however, on what the fight may have been about, but speculation is plentiful.