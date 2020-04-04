Iyanna Mayweather Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Baby Mama’

Iyanna Mayweather has been arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, according to TMZ. This news comes as a result of an alleged violent encounter between Mayweather and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs that took place early morning on Saturday, April 4. Both women are said to be romantically connected to rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Police purportedly told TMZ that Mayweather — the daughter of famed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather — arrived at NBA YoungBoy’s home, finding him in the company of Jacobs. There, Mayweather reportedly told Jacobs — who TMZ describes as the mother to one of NBA YoungBoy’s five children — that she was his fiancee, and that Jacobs should leave immediately. Refusing to do so, Jacobs apparently told Mayweather to leave the house, and a fight ensued.

The women made their way to the kitchen and things escalated quickly. According to the report, Jacobs allegedly advanced toward Mayweather, who was grasping a pair of knives. Mayweather allegedly charged at her, stabbing her twice. According to sources, first responders on the scene found Jacobs lying on the kitchen floor, and her current medical condition is unknown.

News of Mayweather’s arrest comes less than one month after she lost her mother.

Iyanna Mayweather Was Reportedly Involved In A Fight Earlier This Year

NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna Mayweather recently rekindled their romance, but things have been fairly volatile — to say the least. Earlier this year, a video appearing to show Mayweather in a fight with another woman went viral. The other woman was said to be Jacobs.

According to Urban Islandz, the video clip showed NBA YoungBoy breaking up the fight, which appeared to be quite serious. No word, however, on what the fight may have been about, but speculation is plentiful.

You can watch the fight in the video above.

NBA YoungBoy Released A Diss Track About Mayweather Back In December

Before deciding to give his relationship with Mayweather a second chance, YoungBoy released the song “Dirty Iyanna,” an apparent diss track about his then-ex. The song is basically a play on Michael Jackson’s hit song, “Dirty Diana.”

Interestingly, Mayweather didn’t seem too phased by the song, which dished on the couple’s relationship. Mayweather posted a clip of the song when it first came out.

“Im laughing so hard I love you,” YoungBoy commented in response.

“Lol love you more baby,” Mayweather replied.

While the lyrics to “Dirty Iyanna” make it plain that YoungBoy has a tumultuous relationship with the subject of the song, they also seem to intimate that he does have — complex and complicated — feelings for her. While the song lyrics do state, “she won’t leave me ‘lone / she sliced the tires on my car,” it appears that these words may have presaged a real-life conflict between the rapper and Mayweather in late March.

According to HotNewHipHop, at that time, NBA YoungBoy took to his Instagram stories to angrily denounce an unknown vandal who had slashed the tires of his exotic Maybach. Calling the perpetrator an “inherited a** b*tch,” it seemed quite plain that — in tandem with his earlier lyrics found in the diss track — the rapper was targeting Mayweather with his remarks. For her part, Mayweather denied any such action, taking to her own Instagram feed to leave a simple black-and-white message reading “STOP DMING ME HE’S NOT TALKING ABOUT ME.”