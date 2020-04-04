Lily Adrianne Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Green Lingerie, Comments On Her Weight Gain During Quarantine

Kiwi model Lily Adrianne, popular on social media for sharing her steamy photos with her 1.6 million fans, recently took to her Instagram page and dropped yet another hot picture.

In the snap, uploaded on Saturday, April 4, Lily could be seen rocking a light-green, lace lingerie set that allowed her to show off her amazing figure. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to expose her peachy posterior and small waist. That’s not all, but she also flashed a glimpse of sideboob to tease her fans.

Lily opted for minimal makeup and chose subtle shades to keep it as natural as possible. The application featured foundation, nude lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her raven-colored hair down and also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

To strike a pose, she could be seen standing in her bathroom, in front of a sink. She held a few strands of hair in her hands, slightly puckered her lips and seductively gazed into the camera.

In the caption, she commented on her weight gain during the ongoing quarantine and stated that she has come out of the self-isolation with a fatter a**.

The model also asked her fans to visit her Snapchat and Only Fans account to gain access to more of her hot pictures.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 66,000 likes and above 1,500 comments which shows that Lily is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website. As evident from the comments, fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Damn, this is the most perfect booty I have ever seen in my life. Are you even real?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Well, if that is not inspiring, then I don’t know what is, lol,” another user replied to the caption.

“That’s what I call pure perfection. That a** deserves an award!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model for her beautiful facial features.

“Your face is like an angel. You are the most beautiful woman on Earth,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess of beauty,” “I can’t even,” and “mind-blowing view” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her fans and followers, many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including American fitness model Bianca Taylor, Jessica Sunok, and Theodora Moutinho.