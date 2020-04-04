Tahlia Hall Sizzles In A Plunging Red Swimsuit

On Saturday, April 4, Tahlia Hall flashed a generous amount of skin in her latest Instagram photo update. The 22-year-old modeled a sexy one-piece bathing suit at the beach, flaunting her curvaceous physique, leaving little to the imagination.

In the new snapshot, which showed Tahlia enjoying herself at a beach in Gold Coast, she stood on the sand with her right foot forward, posing sideways in a plunging swimsuit. She raised one arm to her head and looked at a distance, slightly squinting her eyes. A couple of tattoos were seen, such as her palm tree ink on her left arm and a script tattoo found on her right forearm.

The Australian model sported a revealing, red monokini with a white outline. The swimsuit featured low-cut sides that showed off her sideboob, along with a deep neckline that exposed ample cleavage. Also, the swimwear boasted high leg cuts, showing off her curvy hips and helped elongate her legs.

For the occasion, Tahlia sported a full face of makeup that included high-coverage foundation, darkened eyebrows, thick mascara, and well-blended eyeshadow. She also applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and matte nude lipstick. Her soaking-wet hair was slicked back, hanging down her back, and kept her accessories simple and wore a dainty pair of stud earrings and nothing else.

Tahlia wrote a short caption, telling her fans that she will be “walking out” of her house after the quarantine period in the same manner shown in the snap. She tagged Queensland-based photographer Nathan McClymont in the photo. While some fans wanted to know where her swimsuit was from, unfortunately, she didn’t disclose any information about it.

Within the first 17 hours of going live on her account, the post earned more than 26,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Tahlia’s social media fans flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments about her facial features, while some others raved about her figure. Other followers opted to express their admiration for her by leaving a trail of emoji instead of words.

“Those legs are gorgeous, and you are very beautiful!!! You look like a Baywatch star,” one of her admirers commented on the post, adding several emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You are beautiful. This is the best picture so far. I should visit Gold Coast after the quarantine period, maybe I’ll meet you,” another fan gushed.

“Baywatch ain’t got sh*t on you, sweetie!” said a third social media user.

“I’ve been to a couple of places in Australia, and I don’t remember seeing anyone as beautiful as you,” added a fourth one.