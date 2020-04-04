Rachel Cook Goes Pantless In Sheer Black Knee-Highs & Enjoys Wine On The Balcony For ‘Playboy’ Throwback

Rachel Cook took to her Instagram account last night to share yet another scantily-clothed snapshot. The Playboy model put her figure on display in a revealing look where she only rocked a bra, knee-high socks, and a towel on her head.

In the smoking hot throwback, Cook looked incredible in sheer stockings and a white bra. The scandalous top had lace detailing throughout and secured around her back while showing off her toned arms, back, and a hint of her side. She opted to go pantless for the photo, exposing her curvy booty and her fit thighs, which had the perfect bronze glow. She added a pair of sheer, black knee-high socks, which was the only article of clothing that she wore on her lower half.

Cook went jewelry-free for the photo, not taking away any of the attention from her toned bod. The model faced her backside to the camera, giving the peace sign with one hand and holding a glass of red wine in the other. She looked over her shoulder with an open-mouth stare, gazing directly into the camera lens with her green eyes. In the background of the photo, it was pitch black, and the shot appeared to have been taken at night. In front of her was a dull white balcony with fun circular and heart cut-outs in the wood.

She kept her hair pulled back in a white terrycloth bath towel. Even though it looked like she just got out of the shower, her application of makeup still looked flawless. The smoldering look included a line of blush on both of her cheeks as well as some highlighter right above it, adding some shimmer to her tanned skin. The 25-year-old included a light gloss to her plump pout as well. Cook completed her look with a small amount of eyeliner and mascara on her gorgeous brown skin.

Since the Playboy throwback went live on her page on April 3, thousands of Cook’s 2.6 million fans have gone wild over it. In addition to clicking the “like” button well over 133,000 times, over 1,300 social media users have commented.

“Black and white or color u look fabulous and fantastic,” one of the model’s fans pointed out.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification,” a second admirer raved, adding a few flame and heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Didn’t know it was a full moon tonight,” another Instagrammer added in the caption of the cheeky post.

“Now that what brings a smile to my face.. the true beauty of a women is all natural,” a fourth complimented.