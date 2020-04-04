Anna Nystrom Takes A Sizzling Selfie In A Nude Bodysuit

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom shared a smoking hot selfie with her 8.6 million Instagram followers that showcased her sculpted physique in a nude bodysuit. Anna snapped the photo herself in what appeared to be her living space, with a small black digital camera rather than her cell phone.

A glass desk with a few neutral accessories was visible in front of Anna, and a dusky mauve chair with a pillow atop it was placed behind her. Her entire space seemed to have been decorated with the neutral color palette that she seems to favor in her ensembles as well.

Anna rocked a long-sleeved bodysuit that was crafted from a ribbed material that clung to every inch of her sculpted curves. The bodysuit featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, although Anna’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest, obscuring some of her exposed skin.

The bodysuit clung to her toned stomach before ending in a high-cut style over her hips. The piece didn’t have any legs, so Anna’s toned thighs were on full display in the look. She angled her body slightly so that her pert derriere was on full display as well.

The nude bodysuit was a few shades different than Anna’s skin tone, but the overall effect of the look was majorly sexy. She finished off the ensemble with her signature beauty look, which consists of a nude lip and a subtle smoky eye.

Anna held the camera with one hand while the other went to her long blond locks as she posed for the shot. She paired the stunning selfie with a caption that discussed her fitness routine during quarantine, telling her fans what she had been up to, while also admitting that she was excited to have the opportunity to eventually head back to the gym.

Anna’s followers loved the sexy selfie, and the post racked up over 32,600 likes within just 36 minutes. It also received 635 comments from her eager fans within the same brief time span.

“This bodysuit looks amazing on you Anna,” one fan commented.

“Omg you are so pretty,” another fan added, followed by a flame emoji.

“Your beauty is spectacular,” another follower said.

“Wow gorgeous,” one fan commented simply.

Anna loves to flaunt her sculpted physique for her followers, and often poses in activewear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a look from her newly launched activewear brand, Ryvelle. She paired figure-hugging black leggings with a black crop top that showcased her fit physique.