‘Pump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Discuss Her Friendship With Kristen, Play ‘Marry, F*ck, Kill’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix discussed their 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars on 'Scheananigans.'

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix weighed in on Madix’s years-long friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, during an episode of their Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie’s podcast earlier this week.

As the couple remains in quarantine at their Los Angeles home, they spoke about the friendship between Madix and Doute, which came as a major surprise to many viewers due to the way in which they feuded years ago after Sandoval began dating Madix after his years-long relationship with Doute came to an end.

“It was a slow roll. It was a gradual thing,” Sandoval explained on the March 31 episode of Scheananigans.

According to Madix, she and Doute actually sparked a friendship with one another initially while in Las Vegas for one of their friends’ birthdays after butting heads over when Madix’s relationship with Sandoval began, and whether or not they began seeing one another prior to his split from Sandoval, which they both denied.

Although the relationship between Madix and Doute was quite contentious for some time, Sandoval was happy to see them move forward years ago with a true friendship, which exists both on Vanderpump Rules and off.

“I think it’s great,” Sandoval admitted.

As the episode continued, Madix and Sandoval were asked to play “Marry, F*ck, Kill” with Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, but Madix refused to “kill” anyone. Instead, she decided to make up her own game rules and substituted “kill” for “kick out of a party before adding that she loves all three of them in different ways for different reasons.

“I would f**k Kristen, marry Katie, and, I say this with a caveat, kick Stassi out of my house at the party because she lives the furthest away and she needs more time to get home,” Madix joked.

Plus, she added, Doute has been getting left out a lot in recent weeks.

“I’ll just do the same thing,” Sandoval agreed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix was forced to defend her friendship with Doute to a fan on her Instagram page in January. At the time, the fan left a comment on a photo of herself and Doute in which they asked why all of the people on Vanderpump Rules hung out with their partner’s exes.

“On this show? I’m cool with almost all my [exes] and with Tom’s as well and none of them are ‘on this show.’ Like who cares we are all dying soon,” Madix replied.