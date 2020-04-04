Katrin Freud Shows Off Perfect Backside And Sideboob In Untied Bikini Top On Instagram

Ukrainian model Katrin Freud, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently went online and posted a new, skin-baring snapshot on Instagram to mesmerize her one million followers.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 4, Katrin could be seen rocking a neon-pink bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets. To spice things up, she left her bikini top untied to provide her fans with a generous view of her sideboob. That’s not all, but as she turned her back toward the camera, she also put her pert derriere on full display.

Staying true to her style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application included a beige-foundation that perfectly matched her beautiful, tanned skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for multiple eye shadows, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara applied over false eye lashes, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a pink lipstick to complement her sexy ensemble.

Katrin wore her blond hair down and allowed them to cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate bracelet.

To strike a pose, she could be seen standing at a beach against the beautiful backdrop of the ocean. She looked away from the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer, Kulish Viktoriia, for credits and asked her fans how can she go back to the beach, a statement which indicates that the picture was a throwback one.

Within two hours of going live, the post amassed more than 4,000 likes and above 150 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Katrin for her amazing figure and beautiful looks but they also appreciated her incredible sense of style.

“Wow, you look super hot, like always!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Amazing photo! You are absolutely beautiful and so perfect,” another user chimed in.

“You look damn hot, my stunning beauty queen [heart-eyed emoji],” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s enviable figure and inquired about the tattoo on her thigh.

“Love those curves. Btw, how did you come to know about the Om [symbol]?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “totally sexy,” “so pretty,” and “such a stunner,” to express their admiration for Katrin.

Apart from her fans, many other models also liked and commented on the picture, including Gayana Rubin, Jackie Janzer, and Andreane Chamberland.