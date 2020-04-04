Daisey O’Donnell Goes Soaking Wet While Flashing Her Booty In A Tiny Animal-Print Bikini

Daisey O’Donnell took to her Instagram account to show off yet another bikini shot. She put her beach body on full display as she told her fans to follow her in the caption of the snap.

In the racy photo, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow in a skimpy animal-print bikini. The top tied around her back and behind her neck while showing off her toned arms, shoulders, and flat tummy.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist, round booty, and killer legs in the process. She accessorized the look with a pair of small earrings.

Daisey posed with her backside towards the camera. Water can be seen dripping off of her bronzed skin as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare on her face. In the background of the shot, a sunlit blue sky is visible, as well as palm trees and tall buildings.

She had her long, blond hair pushed behind her head in damp strands. Although it appeared that she had been swimming, Daisey’s makeup was still on point. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She complemented her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and a pink blush on her cheeks. She finished off the beach style with glossy lips.

Many of Daisey’s 922,000-plus followers went wild for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 45,000 times in less than 24 hours after its upload. Admirers also flooded the comments section to share their love for the model in over 420 messages.

“Ok so I just opened my phone up and was umming and ahhing about whether to do a work out or not and this has definitely motivated me to get going,” one follower stated.

“Omg you are SUCHHHH a dream,” remarked another.

“You are another level of hotttt,” a third social media user gushed.

“Amazing girl as always. Love ur body,” a fourth person wrote.

Daisey has been keeping her fans entertained during the period of social distancing put in place to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. She’s been seen sporting scanty outfits such as tight workout gear and plunging tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently gave her fans a thrill when she stretched in front of the mirror wearing only a skimpy crop top and a pair of form-fitting black spandex shorts. To date, that snap has garnered more than 27,000 likes and over 160 comments.