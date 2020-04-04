China Donating 1,000 Ventilators To New York Amid Expected Surge In Coronavirus Cases

The Chinese government is sending 1,000 ventilators to New York, a donation that will help the state with an expected surge in coronavirus cases over the coming weeks.

As CNBC reported, the Chinese government’s donation was announced on Saturday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the medical equipment would make a significant difference. Cuomo has been asking the federal government for more help in addressing the spike on coronavirus cases and the expected rise that is still to come over the next few weeks.

“This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said.

As the CNBC report noted, Cuomo had made an order for 17,000 ventilators but it was not fulfilled as competition for the equipment is high around the globe.

The Chinese government is not the only one pitching in to help New York. As WABC-TV in New York City reported, the state of Oregon is also sending another 140 ventilators. Cuomo has also used his power as governor to make more available, signing an executive order on Friday that allowed the state to take ventilators and personal protective equipment from hospitals and medical institutions and redistribute them to the areas of highest need.

As The Hill reported, Cuomo authorized the National Guard to transport the ventilators to the hardest-hit areas of the state, which includes New York City and the immediate surrounding counties.

“We do not have enough ventilators. Period. I am signing an Executive Order allowing the state to take ventilators and redistribute to hospitals in need,” Cuomo tweeted on Friday, via The Hill.

Cuomo had warned that the state’s stockpile of ventilators would only last another six days as the number of coronavirus cases were expected to continue surging. The state has seen its infections increase, and Cuomo said on Friday that the state saw its highest single-day increase in deaths, with more than 500 fatalities to bring the state’s total to just under 3,000 deaths.

Ventilators are not the only area of high need across New York state. As The Inquisitr reported, Cuomo also put out a call this week for health care workers from other states, calling on those from areas of lower need to lend a hand in New York.

“I am asking healthcare workers across the country: If things are not urgent in your own community, please come to New York. We need relief for nurses. We need relief for doctors,” he wrote on Twitter.