Rachel Dillon Rocks White Sports Bra And Patterned Shorts For High Intensity Full-Body Workout

Rachel Dillon shared a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout in the most recent videos on her trainer.

The model and bikini fitness competitor rocked a white sports bra and tropical print shorts for the full-body circuit. Rocking a sleek low bun, Rachel started the workout with a series of pop squats. These were similar to jumping jacks but were done without raising the arms. Instead, Rachel extended her arms back as she spread her legs and jumped into a low squat.

In the second video, she did walkouts into pushups. For the first exercise, she bent over from a standing position and that walked her hands forward. After four steps, she lowered her body for the pushup.

Next, she moved on to a set of jumping lunges. These were similar to the regular version of the exercises where one has to place one leg in front of the other before bending the knees. After doing so, Rachel jumped to switch the positions of her front and back feet.

In the final video, Rachel knocked out a set of half burpees. She started the exercise in a deep squat position and then transitioned into a pushup. She then pitched her legs forward to assume her original stance and repeat the exercise.

In her caption, Rachel instructed viewers to do each exercise for 30 to 60 seconds and to take a 60 to 90-sec rest in between them. The circuit should be done for four rounds and should last 16 minutes, she wrote.

Rachel also discussed how exercise has helped her both physically and mentally. She then encouraged her followers to keep active and promoted the new home workouts on her fitness app.

