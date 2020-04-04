‘General Hospital’ Star Kelly Monaco Shares Her Feelings About The Current State Of ‘Social Distancing’

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco shared a fabulous selfie via her Instagram page on Saturday morning that captures the way a lot of people are probably feeling these days. Like people all over the country right now, Kelly is staying at home and practicing “social distancing” and it looks like she’s feeling a bit over it. By the looks of the comments she has received, she is not alone in having these sentiments.

The cast and crew of General Hospital have been on hiatus for the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 concerns. Production was initially halted for a month, but the show has now started to run encore episodes on Fridays to stretch out their inventory of pre-taped episodes since taping has not yet resumed.

By the looks of Kelly’s Saturday morning selfie, it seems that she’s feeling a bit stir-crazy or drained. She snapped the photo as she remained in bed, her hair messy and her face makeup-free. She didn’t even try to smile or fake how she was feeling, going with a real representation of how she’s doing so far as her Saturday begins.

The General Hospital star quipped about how it was “day 7,160” of the quarantine and that she was telling herself to just go back to bed. Kelly did note for her followers that she isn’t sick. Rather, she’s just tired and seemingly ready to put this quarantine time behind her.

In just the first few hours after the General Hospital star had shared this new upload, Kelly already had about 10,000 of her followers showing their appreciation for it. More than 800 comments piled up as well, including a handful of notes from her colleagues.

“Who knew it was so exhausting doing nothing,” actress Elizabeth Hendrickson (ex-Margaux Dawson) teased.

“Hot. Even tired,” was the reply from Rebecca Budig (Hayden Barnes).

“And you are super HOT!!!!!” praised Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina Reeves).

Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) commented with just an emoji that represented him both crying and laughing over this one. Plenty of Kelly’s fans noted they thought she looked fabulous as well, and some shared their personal experiences in navigating this unusual and difficult time.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that there is a lot of action ahead over the next few weeks for Kelly’s character of Sam. Luckily, GH has indicated that they have enough episodes already taped that they can continue to run new shows Mondays through Thursdays until late May.

Hopefully, Kelly and the rest of the General Hospital cast can be back and working again long before those episodes run out. By the looks of this Saturday morning selfie, it certainly looks like she’s ready to get back to her regular routine again and fans are anxious for it to happen too.