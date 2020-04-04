Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Red Bodycon Mini Dress

Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a stunning snap in which she rocked a bodycon red dress that showed off her curves to perfection. The picture was taken by photographer Steve Shaw, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the shot, Melissa stood on what appeared to be a patio area, with a set of double doors visible behind her, as well as a circular glass table in the background. Her buxom curves remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she showed off her body in a red dress from the brand Oh Polly.

The dress itself had a fairly simple silhouette, with a scooped neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The strapless style meant that her shoulders and arms were also on display.

Melissa’s dress was crafted of what appeared to be a silky material, and it stretched across her body in the figure-hugging garment. The look nipped in at her slim waist before flaring back out over her curvaceous hips, stopping just a few inches down her thighs to showcase her toned legs as well.

Melissa’s long brunette locks were down in a straight style with an effortless vibe, and she placed one hand on her thigh while the other went to her neck, brushing against the elegant column as she gazed off into the distance for the stunning snap.

Melissa included the #nomakeup hashtag in the caption of the post, and indeed her beauty look was minimal. She appeared to still have a soft pink hue on her lips, but the rest of the look simply highlighted her natural features. She paired the sizzling shot with a caption that highlighted her thoughts on classiness.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 3,300 likes within just 33 minutes. It also received 122 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow you look great in this picture,” one fan said.

“Beautiful and lovely and fabulous and gorgeous,” another fan said, unable to decide which compliment he wanted to use.

“The most beautiful woman on this planet,” one follower added.

“I love this dress on your gorgeous figure,” another said.

Jus ta few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa thrilled her followers by sharing another peek at her quarantine life. She posed in a vibrant purple bikini while laying out on a lounge chair by the pool. The bikini showcased her killer curves to perfection.