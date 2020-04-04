Eriana Blanco Sends Out ‘Good Vibes’ In Skintight Crop Top & Skimpy Miniskirt On Instagram

Eriana Blanco stunned in a skimpy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram post. She put her hourglass figure on full display while sending her followers some good vibes.

In the sexy snapshot, Eriana stunned in a green crop top that clung tightly to her ample bust. The top also showed off her toned arms and flashed her tiny waist and rock hard abs. She added a matching miniskirt that rested high on her thighs and hugged her curvy hips tightly.

She sat on a counter top in front of a white wall. Two lights flanked her as she rested her hands beside her for balance and gave a serious stare into the camera.

Eriana wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The voluminous strands fell down her back and flowed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner. She included smoky eye shadow and thick brows to draw even more attention to her eyes. She used a shimmering highlighter and pink blush to give her face a warm glow. The glam look was completed with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Eriana’s over 2.6 million followers flocked to the post to show some love. The photo garnered more than 51,000 likes within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with more than 1,100 messages for her to read.

“How can someone be this gorgeous?” one follower wrote.

“You’re so unbelievably flawless omg 10 and forever stay safe,” stated another.

“WOW you are so easy on the eyes my friend. I love this outfit and your hair looks better than ever. I love everything about this picture. Simply amazing,” a third social media user remarked.

“Lord you’re so beyond gorgeous a pure goddess. Wish you a blessed weekend take care,” a fourth comment read.

Eriana has made it a habit to showcase her killer curves in her online photos. The model’s fans are often delighted when she stuns in tiny tops, tight dresses, and skimpy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she flaunted her enviable curves in a metallic monokini with a daring cutout in the midsection. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 53,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.