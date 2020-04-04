Martha Stewart, 78, Shares Natural Selfie As She Asks Where Her Glam Squad Is

The lifestyle guru goes all-natural as she shows off a nearly-bare face.

Martha Stewart shared a surprising selfie to Instagram. The 78-year-old lifestyle guru went “almost” makeup-free in a new post that showed her all-natural look while quarantining in her Bedford, New York home during the coronavirus pandemic without her glam squad.

In the photo, Martha is shown with virtually no makeup on her face as she poses in a bedroom. The Entertaining author appears to have a light base or tinted sunscreen on her glowy face and she is wearing a little bit of black mascara, but the sparse look is very different from her usual full-glam style.

In the caption to the post, Martha playfully asked herself where her usual glam team is. The star named her hairdresser, makeup artist, colorist, and manicurist and told them she thinks about them all “daily” as she goes into DIY mode for her daily beauty rituals.

Martha also advised her followers not to attempt frivolous “fixes” on their own. She reminded her fans to keep to a simple hair washing routine and to file their own nails. Martha suggested using plenty of lotion and ointments on hands that will undoubtedly get chapped from all of the extra handwashing. The media mogul also told fans now is a good time to try a pampering treatment like a face mask.

In comments to the post, fans thanked Martha for keeping things real. Others told her she looks beautiful the way she is and that she doesn’t need a glam squad.

“You don’t need all that stuff,” one fan wrote to Martha. “You are naturally beautiful!”

“You look beautiful,” another added. “Wonderful advice. As someone who grew up with ‘Mom’s homemade hair cut’ I strongly advise now is not the time for drastic home haircuts, crazy home dye jobs or 80s style perms.”

“CBD face masks—they’re a good thing,” another fan wrote, referencing Martha’s famous catchphrase.

Fans are used to seeing Martha all dolled up. In December, the Martha Stewart Living star showed off a glam party look, and she was photographed in a jawdropping black mini dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year.

In February, Martha’s makeup artist, Nicole Daisy Toye of the famed Rita Hazan Salon in New York City, gave a breakdown of some of the products she used on her for the 2020 Oscars. The makeup guru used a combination of high-end products from Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Lorac and more to give Matha a glowing look.