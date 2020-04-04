Kaley Cuoco Jokes That Her New Dog Dumpy ‘Might Be Part Gremlin’ After He Starts Making Bizarre Noises

Some of Kaley's followers were concerned that there was something seriously wrong with the little guy.

Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her chihuahua rescue Dumpy making some strange sounds as he chilled out on the couch. Some of her fans thought that the senior dog’s odd, strangled growls were hilarious and adorable, but others worried that they were cause for concern.

On Friday, Kaley took to Instagram to share a video of Dumpy hanging out with her terrier mix, Ruby. The two tiny pooches were on the couch, and they appeared to be watching TV. Ruby was snuggled up in a round, plush dog bed, while Dumpy was standing up beside her.

The elderly chihuahua was making a series of strangled yipping noises that sounded a bit like hiccups. He then emitted a few soft, long growls. At two points in the video, Dumpy turned his face toward the camera and moved his jaw up and down rapidly. When he did this, he made a few un-dog-like noises that almost sounded like human speech.

In the caption of her post, Kaley quipped that Dumpy’s high-pitched, strained growls and yips had her convinced that he “might be part gremlin.” His odd vocals were recorded by someone named Luz. In the video, she could be heard asking Dumpy if he wanted his mommy, and he seemed to respond to this by getting a bit louder. Throughout most of Dumpy’s “conversation” with Luz, Ruby kept her head planted firmly forward as if she were determined to ignore him.

As of this writing, Kaley’s video has been liked over 46,000 times, and her followers have flooded the comments section with over 1,600 remarks.

“Hahaha so cute! Rubys like ‘I don’t know him,'” one fan wrote.

“I swear I head him say Mama!” read another response to Kaley’s post.

A few fans remarked that Dumpy sounded more like a sheep or goat to them, while others suggested that Dumpy was all worked up because he was unhappy about Ruby being in the bed.

While most of Kaley’s followers responded to her video by letting her know how much they loved it, others expressed concern that there might be something wrong with Dumpy.

“Our Chi was diagnosed with collapsed trachea and sounded like this little guy,” read one response to Kaley’s post.

“Funny!! But I wonder if he still has his vocal cords.. Maybe his previous owners had them altered so he couldn’t bark,” another commenter suggested.

So far, Kaley hasn’t revealed whether she’s aware of any underlying issues that are affecting the way Dumpy sounds.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley was supposed to be fostering Dumpy, but she grew so emotionally attached to the little guy that she just couldn’t give him up. In addition to Ruby, his adopted siblings include Tank the bulldog and a trio of pit bulls: Norman, Shirley, and Blueberry.