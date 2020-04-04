‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Return To Television On April 6

Wendy Williams will be filming her talkshow from home.

The Wendy Williams Show has announced its return to daytime television after a hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. The talk show will return on Monday, April 6 and the host Wendy Williams will be staying out of the studio and filming the show alone from her New York City apartment in an effort to continue to practice social distancing and protect her staff, according to Page Six.

There will be new segments that will feature Williams talking to the camera and discussing current celebrity gossip, pop culture and entertainment topics, as she is famous for doing. It will be very similar to her usual “Hot Topics” segment except without an audience. She will also film an ask “Ask Wendy” segment when viewers will be able to send her questions and get advice on life issues such as dating or family relationships.

Williams is also excepted t0 virtually interview some celebrities. Williams’ production team has not yet released any further information about who these celebrities will be or how the technological aspect will work in terms of the virtual interviews, according to The New York Daily News.

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same, but starting Monday I’m very excited to get back to all of you. There’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!” the talk show host said a statement released on Friday, April 3.

A portion of the new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show is expected to include pre-filmed footage from prior to March 12 when Williams was instructed that she had no choice but to cease filming and go home. This is not Williams’ first time to try out filming from home, her first attempt an at home edition show on March 23 in a 15 minute segment that was later shared to YouTube. The segment included the host trying out various different foods like lollipop lamb chops and discussing topics from her personal life including sex, dating, and her recent television interview with Dr. Oz about how the coronavirus had been affecting her life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams has been eager to return to filming as soon as she was told about the necessary hiatus.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go,” she told Dr. Mehmet Oz.