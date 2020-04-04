Myron Rolle, Retired NFL Player & Aspiring Neurosurgeon, Now Working To Save Coronavirus Patients

Myron Rolle has transitioned from attacking opposing offenses to attacking the coronavirus outbreak head-on. Once a member of the Tennessee Titans and the Florida State Seminoles, Rolle left his playing days behind him to go into medicine. Now a third-year neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, he’s moved from the defensive backfield to the front lines in the fight against the disease.

People reports he’s spent the last few months working to save as many of the people he’s come across with the coronavirus as he can. He’s also documented that fight on social media, as a different way to spread information about the outbreak. Speaking about what his hospital has done to try and treat the growing number of people showing symptoms, or having tested positive, he said the neurosurgery floor transformed into something else.

No longer being used for its intended purpose, Rolle said it’s now full of COVID-19 patients. Rolle recently told ESPN the change for his floor might be just the beginning. His hospital is still formulating plans on just how to accommodate the expected continuing influx of coronavirus infected people.

“I was seeing so many individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering. Our bed space, our operating rooms may even be turned into ICUs because there are so many people that are either positive with COVID-19 or suspected of having it.”

His fight for life, against death, is a long way from where Rolle thought his professional choices were going to take him. 10 years ago, he was drafted out of Florida State by the Tennessee Titans. That draft choice came after three standout seasons for the Seminoles. The former safety even won ACC Rookie of the Year his freshman season.

He didn’t have the same level of success once he got to the NFL. While he was with the Titans for three seasons, he never recorded a tackle in a regular-season game. It’s possible that made it easier for the Rhodes Scholar to walk away from the game and pursue his other passion. He enrolled in medical school to become a brain surgeon. It’s unlikely he thought that path would lead him to be one of the more famous medical professionals doing battle against a worldwide pandemic.

Rolle says he thinks his football experience helps him in his day-to-day life. He said he wakes up in the morning and still thinks of things like a game. He always pumps himself up, knowing he has to perform well. “I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now.”