Brennah Black Looks Smoking Hot In Black Crop Top & A Pair Of Matching Thong Panties

Brennah Black went scantily clad for her latest Instagram pic on Friday. She showed off her impressive figure while encouraging her fans to continue to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the racy snap, Brennah wore a comfy-looking black crop top with long sleeves. The thick material stopped just under her chest and flaunted her flat tummy and tiny waist. She added a pair of matching thong panties that rested high on her curvy hips while putting her round booty on full display.

Brennah posed with her backside to the camera and kept her arms hugged tightly to her chest. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face and her eyes closed.

In the background of the photo, a bed made up with white blankets can be seen. In addition, golden sunlight flooded the room and illuminated her skin.

She wore her long, blond hair in a side part. The strands were styled in loose curls that rolled down her back. Her makeup look was also on point as she stunned with thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows for a smoldering look.

Brennah accentuated her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with light pink gloss on her lips.

Many of the model’s 528,000-plus followers appeared to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times in less than 24 hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 460 comments for her to read.

“This photo is a bright spot in a dreary time. I love the sunlight and the outfit is gorgeous as usual my dear. Love your pretty face,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous as always, I’m glad you’re saying healthy and amazing,” remarked another.

“This makes quarantine bearable,” a third comment read.

“You define perfection. Simply beautiful,” a fourth social media user exclaimed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah is known for getting racy in her online photos. She’s often seen posing in NSFW ensembles such as see-through lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tiny tops.

Most recently, Brennah dropped the jaws of her followers when she showcased her fit physique in a barely-there bikini with nothing but beaded straps to cover her bare chest. That post also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 630 comments to date.