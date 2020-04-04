Sveta Bilyalova Lies On Her Stomach In A Thong Swimsuit

Sveta Bilyalova has posted a couple of new Instagram updates to her page over the past week, and her most recent share was all about her incredible figure. The Russian beauty posed on her stomach and propped herself up with her elbows for the poolside snap.

The hottie rocked a silver metallic one-piece with a thong cut in the back. It had a low cut in the front and had a snug fit. She lifted her feet in the air slightly and was bathed in bright sunlight. Her bare booty was hard to miss along with her deep tan. It also looked like she’d recently taken a dip in the pool as she was covered in water droplets.

Sveta glanced down at a big book that lay open with a white mug placed beside her. It featured a graphic of an elephant and she appeared to be drinking coffee.

Furthermore, the bombshell wore her hair down in a slick ponytail and accessorized with a charm necklace, bracelets, and rings. Her makeup application included purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows and shimmery blush. Plus, her multi-colored manicure included silver, white, and purple tones.

Sveta lounged next to an infinity pool with stone steps. In the corner was a raised section with green grass. Beyond that was short shrubbery and a fence, and further in the backdrop was the ocean.

The post has been liked over 179,400 times and the model opened up in the caption about how the quarantine has affected her so far.

Her followers took to the comments section with a variety of compliments and words of encouragement.

“Looks good to me,” exclaimed a social media user.

“Stunning shot, amazing view,” gushed a second admirer.

“Well you can work on your tan see the positive,” wrote a third supporter.

“I’m sorry to hear that you can’t get home yet. If we all stay at home more this will be over sooner than it not. Hope your [sic] staying safe and having a good day there too,” declared a fan.

In addition, Sveta shared another set of swimsuit pics on February 8, that time sporting a white one-piece with a scoop neckline at the beach. The cutie was photographed in various stages of pulling her swimsuit down to expose her bare chest. She wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle and behind her was a blue ocean with tall cliffs. Sveta’s arms and leg were covered in sand and she appeared to be enjoying herself on the sunny day.