Brit Manuela Lets It All Hang Out In A Tiny Teal Bikini

Brit Manuela has been entertaining her 909,000 Instagram followers with a number of eye-popping posts lately, and Saturday was no different. The American model took to her page this morning to delight her fans with another smoking hot look at her incredible bikini body.

Brit’s latest Instagram upload contained a total of three slides that contained a short video clip sandwiched between two sizzling selfies. They were all taken through the reflection of a large mirror in what appeared to be the model’s bathroom at her new home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the caption of her post, she shared a thought-provoking message about how ” knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving,” a relevant concept amid the coronavirus pandemic that has millions staying safe by isolating in their homes.

Though Brit was also stuck inside for the weekend, it didn’t stop her from slipping into a tiny bikini to show off her dangerous curves. She opted for a bright teal two-piece from the Australian-based brand VDM that popped against her all-over tan. The set included a minuscule halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also boasted ruched, triangle-shaped cups that covered up only what was necessary, making for a serious NSWF showing of cleavage that certainly pushed the limits if the photo-sharing site.

The brunette sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms as well that took the look to the next level. The barely-there swimwear allowed Brit to show off a glimpse of her toned legs thanks to its dangerously high-cut design. Meanwhile, its v-style waistband was pulled high-up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

Brit accessorized with a dainty gold necklace that provided just the right amount of bling to her itty-bitty ensemble. Her long, dark tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back, and she went makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Fans were far from shy about showing the skin-baring new addition to Brit’s Instagram feed some love. The upload has accrued more than 23,000 likes within three hours on the platform and has been flooded with hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Love this suit! Gorgeous color,” one person wrote.

“You’re a goddess!” commented another fan.

“BOD GOALS AF! GIRL UR MY INSPO,” a third follower remarked.

A fourth admirer said that Brit was looking “beautiful as always.”

This is hardly the first time that Brit has slipped into some skimpy swimwear on the social media platform. Another recent post shared earlier this week saw the model basking in the sun in a strapless two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. That look proved popular with her fans as well, who awarded the upload over 48,000 likes.