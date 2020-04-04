‘Pump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Talks Social Distancing As Tom Sandoval Reveals He’d Like To Do Music Again

Ariana Madix doesn't have much of a problem with social distancing.

Ariana Madix may be enjoying her time away from the social situations she often feels uncomfortable in but that doesn’t mean she’s completely happy not being able to leave her home.

During an interview with Scheana Marie on her podcast, Scheananigans, days ago, the Vanderpump Rules star and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, opened up about the current quarantine restrictions in California and during their chat, Sandoval admitted that he’s considering getting back into music.

“With all of the social distancing and all of the things that have been on pause, I’m still, when I wake up and I have emails and text messages, I’m still like, ‘Go away. This is too overwhelming,'” Madix admitted.

Although Madix is not currently dealing with many face-to-face situations, the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant bartender, who recently opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety on Vanderpump Rules, still gets a bit stressed when she hears from people on her phone. That said, with the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, she believes that she’s getting a bit accustomed to not having to respond to anyone with much of a sense of urgency.

Madix then said that while she understands that it is healthy to have social connections, she likes not having the pressure of being in social situations at times.

Moving on to Sandoval, he opened up to his co-star about potentially starting a new band.

“Me and Schwartz have actually been talking about… He’s been taking DJ lessons. I’m going to start taking DJ lessons. I would love to do music again,” he shared.

Sandoval then admitted that when it comes to music, the idea of putting a band together is pretty low on the totem pole as his main focus lies in his new whiskey line with Tom Schwartz and his upcoming deal with Stryx, a men’s concealer.

If Sandoval does launch a new band, Madix will likely be quite supportive. After all, she recently told Danny Pellegrino on his podcast, Everything Iconic, that she would feel as if her childhood dreams came true if she was dating someone in a boy band.

“I’d be like, ‘I’m finally with the boy in the boy band,'” she joked, via The Inquisitr.

The topic of Sandoval being in a boy band was brought up by Pellegrino, who suggested Sandoval would fit right in with NSYNC after seeing him dance to their songs at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding in Kentucky last June.