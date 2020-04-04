Andrew Cuomo Announces 10,841 New Coronavirus Cases In New York, Says Peak To Come In ‘Four To Eight Days’

'It's only been 30 days since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime,' Cuomo said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the state in one day on Saturday morning, and updated the state’s drastically rising death toll, The Hill reports.

In his daily press briefing, Cuomo revealed that 10,841 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state since Friday, a record one-day increase. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 113,704, roughly one-third of the total number of cases in the United States, according to Worldometer. That is also twice the number of cases from the previous week.

Further, Cuomo noted that 630 people in New York died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus, in the previous 24 hours. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to over 3,500, accounting for over half of the 7,800 such deaths in the U.S., as of this writing.

It’s only going to get worse, Cuomo said. Specifically, he predicted that the peak of the disease in his state will be “probably four to eight days” from now. However, he was unable to predict just how high that peak would be.

“Nobody can tell you the number at the top of the mountain,” he said, via The New York Times.

In a bit of what might be considered some good news, the number of people hospitalized in the state, cumulatively, has reached 15,905. Cuomo noted that two-thirds of those people have been discharged. That means that people are recovering from the virus, and that much-needed hospital space might be freeing up for new, sick patients.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Still, Cuomo noted that the situation is taking a toll on him.

“It’s only been 30 days since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime. I think we all feel the same, these stresses, this country, this state — like nothing I’ve experienced in my lifetime,” he said.

Meanwhile, he encouraged New Yorkers not to lose hope, stating that the “painful, disorienting experience” will bring out the best in people, and that they’ll get through it. But the people of New York still have much work to do.

Meanwhile, the epicenter of cases in the state seems to be on the move. Prior to this week, New York City had accounted for 75 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Now, however, more cases are being reported in Long Island, bringing the city’s share down to 65 percent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, wealthy people who either own second homes in the exurbs of New York City, or who have the means to rent such homes, have been attempting to flee the densely packed city, only to find that they’re not welcome in the smaller communities. Cuomo, for his part, declined to speculate on whether or not this situation is causing a rise in cases in Long Island.