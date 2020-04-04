Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Incredible Body In A Minuscule Black Bikini

Long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel frequently models the bikinis crafted by her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, and their latest Instagram post featured Candice in an impossibly tiny black bikini.

Candice posed outdoors in front of a rustic wall with lush green leaves peeking through and covering portions of it. The ground around her was covered in tufts of grass, and Candice stood right in the middle of the frame, showing off her tantalizing curves.

The bikini top she wore consisted of little more than two minuscule triangles of fabric, which could barely cover Candice’s assets. Two thin straps stretched around her neck, between the two cups on her chest, and around her back. The bikini top also featured two straps that criss-crossed her upper abdomen, accentuating her toned stomach.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were likewise simple and classic. The bikini bottoms had a triangular patch of fabric that dipped low on Candice’s stomach, and thin straps that stretched high over her hips. The sides were tied, with straps accentuating her hips, and the high-cut style elongated her already impressive legs.

Candice had her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, and added a few accessories to finish the look. She wore a delicate necklace, anklets on both feet, and a pair of sunglasses. Her makeup was minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Candice’s lips were slightly parted in the shot and her arms hung by her side. She posed with one leg straight and the other bent, and the skimpy swimsuit looked incredible on her toned physique.

The fans of the Tropic of C Instagram page absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 2,100 likes within just one hour. The smoking hot photo also received 14 comments from followers who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Would you ever add accessories like the anklets into the collection?” one fan questioned, loving the way Candice’s whole look was styled.

“Nice hips,” another fan added, captivated by Candice’s curves.

One fan opted to express her emotions via emoji rather than words, and simply left a comment with two flame emoji to convey how she felt about the post.

“Is it the new collection?” another fan said, seemingly interested in the swimsuit that Candice wore.

Candice’s incredible physique is often the best canvas for any of the Tropic of C swimwear. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a skimpy green two-piece knitted bikini from her swimwear line.