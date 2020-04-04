Samantha Rayner Stuns By The Ocean In A Minuscule Black Bikini: ‘Wishing This Was Me Rn’

Samantha Rayner is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Aussie model took to her account on Saturday to stun her 687,000 followers with a duo of new snaps that added some serious heat to her page. Both images were throwbacks to a previous trip that Samantha took to the beach, as she is currently practicing social distancing and isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was seen standing outside on the dock of what appeared to be an ocean-front house with a gorgeous view of the picturesque teal water behind her. In the caption of her post, Samantha noted that she was wishing she was back in the beachside location.

The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was Samantha herself that truly captivated her audience by flashing her incredible physique in another set of skimpy swimwear. She opted for a classic black two-piece that did way more showing than covering up, making for an NSFW showing of skin that proved hard to be ignored.

Samantha stunned in a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. It boasted minuscule triangle-shaped cups that provided coverage only to what was necessary, exposing an ample amount of cleavage from nearly every angle.

The model also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The swimwear allowed Samantha to flaunt her toned legs and curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin, curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Samantha accessorized with a diamond navel ring, stud earrings and thick silver watch hat gave her barely-there look the perfect amount of bling. She wore her long brunette tresses down in beachy waves that messily spilled over her shoulder. As for her glam, Samantha opted for a simple application of makeup that included a nude lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the social media sensation’s bikini-clad new post with love. The snaps have been double-tapped over 31,000 times within six hours of going live, and have drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Omg Samantha you look gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Best photo I’ve ever seen of you,” a third admirer wrote.

“Drop a workout and diet routine,” a fourth follower pleaded.

Samantha is far from shy about showing off her killer curves on the social media platform. Just yesterday, she tantalized her followers again by showing off her flawless figure in a daringly high-cut mesh bodysuit. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 21,000 likes.