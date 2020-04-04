Chloe Saxon Puts Her Hourglass Curves On Display In Skimpy Lingerie Set: ‘Main Squeeze’

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account to show off some skin in a recent update. The model flashed her hourglass curves for the camera while calling herself someone’s main squeeze.

In the racy snaps, Chloe left little to the imagination as she rocked a champagne-colored lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps and sheer material that flaunted her toned arms and massive cleavage.

She added a pair of matching panties that were cut high on her curvy hips and helped to showcase her legs. Chloe also added a garter belt that she wore wrapped around her tiny waist. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her hip pushed to the side and one hand tugging on the garter belt. The second snap featured her running her fingers through her hair and giving a seductive stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in ringlet curls that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She helped define her eyes further with smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Chloe gave her face a soft glow by using a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the Chloe’s 683,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post. The photos earned more than 18,000 likes since they were uploaded to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 330 messages for her to read.

“Omg you are so unbelievably beautiful and sexy Chloe amazing body gorgeous eyes beautiful smile sexy legs amazing booty,” one follower wrote.

“Chloe you are such a beautiful woman,” another stated.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunning, super sexy curves,” a third social media user remarked.

“Simply stunning babe,” a fourth comment read.

Many of Chloe’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure in scanty outfits on Instagram. She’s often seen sporting racy lingerie, tiny tops, tight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black lace bra and matching panties while eating ice cream in bed. To date, that post has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 390 comments.