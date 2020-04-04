Katelyn Runck Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Update

Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive Instagram update which showcased her curvaceous physique in a variety of poses. The snaps were taken by Lee LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the caption of the post and in the first picture.

The shots were taken on an outdoor patio area, with greenery visible in the blurred background. Katelyn perched on an outdoor couch with wooden arms and upholstered mustard yellow leather cushions. She didn’t include a geotag that specified exactly where the shot was taken, but the space was filled with natural sunshine.

Katelyn rocked a unique white garment that featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also showcased Katelyn’s toned stomach. The look featured an empire waist detail just under Katelyn’s breasts, and then the white fabric draped over her body. It seems as though the garment could have been a dress, but Katelyn left every button undone so that her toned legs were on display.

Katelyn paired the garment with some simple deep yellow bikini bottoms that dipped low on her stomach. The colors of her ensemble looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin, and her brunette locks cascaded down her upper arm in a sleek style.

For the second snap, Katelyn mixed up her pose and perched on the edge of the couch, leaning forward slightly in a pose that accentuated her cleavage even more. She stood for the third shot, giving her fans a better idea of what the beachy outfit would look like, were she to button up the front of the dress.

In the fourth slide from the sizzling update, Katelyn gave her fans another behind-the-scenes video that showed off a bit more of the process behind obtaining the sexy snaps. Katelyn perched on the couch and shifted in subtle movements, switching up her poses as the camera captured her beauty.

Katelyn’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 8,300 likes within just 37 minutes. It also received 506 comments from her eager fans.

“Absolutely stunning!!!” one follower commented.

“When you realize the colors of white and yellow have just become your favorite colors…” another fan added.

“Absolutely gorgeous & I agree wholeheartedly with your thoughts,” one fan said, referencing Katelyn’s caption.

“Sexy beyond this world,” another said followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

