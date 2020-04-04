‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Gives Shout Out To ‘My Boys’ After Returning Home To Alabama

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown may have left Florida and “The Quarantine Crew” earlier this week, but they are clearly not forgotten. Hannah is riding out the rest of the coronavirus quarantine situation back in Alabama with her parents and her brother, but she made it clear via her latest Instagram Stories that she is still a part of the crew back in Jupiter.

Hannah spent a couple of weeks down in Jupiter quarantining with The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron and his close pals. Fans spent a lot of time dissecting every social media post any of them shared to try to determine whether Hannah and Tyler were just friends or had become something more. Unfortunately, there never seemed to be any real clarity as the two seemed content to leave people guessing.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Hannah had driven back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to be with her family. The Bachelorette fans wondered if that meant that things had soured with Tyler and his group, but it doesn’t look as if that’s the case.

To keep herself entertained, Hannah has continued to do some TikTok videos that she often shares via her Instagram Stories too. One recent one featured Hannah doing the moves to “Magic in the Hamptons” and she quipped in her caption that she looked like she worked for Don Antle from the Netflix hit Tiger King.

It did not take very long for a couple of her “boys” from the Quarantine Crew to do their own versions of this dance to put up alongside Hannah’s. First came Tyler’s younger brother Ryan Cameron, who posted something of a duet of him doing the dance next to Hannah’s version that he shared on his TikTok. He joked in his caption that even though they weren’t together, they were still getting groovy.

Shortly after that, Tyler’s best friend Matt James came up with a Tiger King version of the same song and dance that he shared via his TikTok page too. Soon, edited versions putting Ryan, Hannah, and Matt all together side-by-side hit social media as well. Hannah may no longer physically be in Florida with Tyler and his crew, but she certainly seems to be there in spirit.

Whether Hannah and Tyler are friends or something more, she really won over both Ryan and Matt during her time in Florida. The Bachelorette fans who love the idea of “Tannah” as a couple are hoping that they’ll get to see more of the two together again soon. For now, though, it looks like Hannah, Tyler, and the rest of the Quarantine Crew are relying on social media to keep connected.