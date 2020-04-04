Christina Milian Sizzles In Tight Jeans And Neon Yellow Top

Singer and actress Christina Milian delighted her 6.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a festival-ready ensemble at home. Christina included the geotag “Nochella” on the post, referencing the popular music festival Coachella, which was postponed until October 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

In the first snap, Christina sat outside on a stretch of vibrant green grass. A stunning pool was visible in the background, and the sun shone on her face, illuminating her flawless skin. She rocked a pair of gray skiny jeans that clung to every inch of her curvaceous legs, and paired the neutral pants with a bright neon yellow top that featured 3/4 length sleeves and pockets on the chest.

Christina also layered on plenty of accessories to complete the look, including a pair of massive hoop earrings, several rings, two bracelets on her delicate wrist, and several necklaces that drew attention to her cleavage. She finished off the ensemble with a wild pair of boots, a lace-up style with chunky heels and a happy face pattern.

The ensemble Christina wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Christina made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the second shot, she headed indoors and posed on what appeared to be a luxurious marble mantel atop a shallow set of stairs. She stared straight at the camera as she leaned back, posing casually in a way that flaunted her curvaceous physique. The top she wore was a cropped length, and an extra bit of skin was exposed along her side.

For the third and final snap, she headed back outdoors for another stunning shot. She closed her eyes, allowing the sunshine to illuminate her flawless features.

Christina’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 152,200 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from reality television star Larsa Pippen. Many of Christina’s fans also took to the comments section to leave their thoughts, and the post received 1,100 comments.

“You are aging backwards,” one fan said, captivated by Christina’s youthful appearance.

“So beautiful miss dip it low pick it up slow,” another follower said, referencing one of Christina’s songs.

“You just had a baby?! HOW?!” another fan questioned, stunned by Christina’s incredible post-baby body.

“I’m loving the happy vibes I’m getting from this!” one follower added.

Just two months after giving birth to her second child, Christina thrilled her fans with a smoking hot snap that showcased her body. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a blue lace lingerie set with an opened denim shirt and unbuttoned jeans on top.