Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants To Play Beyond His Current Green Bay Packers Contract

Aaron Rodgers paid close attention to what happened to Tom Brady this offseason. It appears the Green Bay Packers quarterback believes there’s a chance it could happen to him as well. That doesn’t mean the quarterback wants it to happen. He recently made it clear he wants to be with his current team for the rest of his career. He also understands that might not come to pass.

ESPN Staff writer Rob Demovsky reported Rodgers recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and talked about how the rest of his career might go. In that appearance, Rodgers made it clear it isn’t just what happened to Tom Brady that served as a bit of a wakeup call. It was also what happened with Phil Rivers. In contrast, he also saw Drew Brees sticking with the New Orleans Saints.

“My thing is, legacy is really important,” Rodgers said during his performance. “Having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me.” He went on to say he’s got four years left on his current deal. He wants those four years to see him playing at a very high level. If he can accomplish that, he’d like to “keep on, keeping on.”

This is where Rodgers said he understands that if he does keep going after his current contract, it might not be with the Packers. The quarterback pointed out he’ll be 40 when his current deal expires, but at the moment, he believes that age won’t be a wall that will keep him from playing.

Rodgers wondered whether or not the Packers are as convinced he can play after his 40th birthday. There has already been talk about the team looking to draft Rodgers’ heir apparent this year.

The Pack has quite a few picks thanks to trade and compensation selections awarded to them. Rodgers is acutely aware of the situation that got him the starting job in Green Bay. He is one year older than Brett Favre was when he was brought to town as the man who would take over when Favre was done.

Now he has to look at whether or not a similar situation could happen this offseason. Despite saying that he wants to play longer than the next four years and that he’d like the rest of his career to be with the Pack, he’s also gone on the record as saying he doesn’t care if the team does take a quarterback in the first round. It will be a while before Green Bay fans find out whether Rodgers is going the way of Brady, Rivers, or Favre, but the first step could come later this month.