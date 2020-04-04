Lisa Rinna Goes Full Glam To Bring ‘A Laugh And A Distraction’ During Pandemic

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star continues to entertain her fans on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna posted a glamorous new photo to Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, shared a gorgeous glam shot to her social media page, and like everything she posts, it sparked a big reaction.

In the photo, the Bravo star looks gorgeous in a pink, off-shoulder ruffled Dundas gown and starry drop earrings from jeweler Sydney Evan. Her full makeup look includes a dark smokey eye and pale, glossy lips. Of course, the tiered, sleeveless dress also shows off the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s toned arms as her hairstylist finishes setting her look amid a green screen background.

Rinna tagged stylist Marie Marie-Lou Bartoli and Scott King Hair in her post, and she captioned the pic with a reference to a famous children’s nursery rhyme.

But not everyone was enamored with Rinna’s starry-eyed look.

In comments to the post, one follower wrote in all caps, “PLEASE STOP. THERE’S A PANDEMIC. HOW ARE YOU HELPING?”

Rinna didn’t miss a beat as she replied, “DOING MY BEST TO BRING A LAUGH AND A DISTRACTION. YOU? ”

Other fans defended the QVC star as they described Rinna as “very entertaining” and “full of life.” And others praised her fit body.

“Twinkle twinkle little star… Lisa Rinna look how jacked you are,” one fan wrote.

Some of Rinna’s famous friends, including model Milla Jovovich, blogger Perez Hilton, and Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley also gave her props for her gorgeous look.

Rinna was recently forced to cancel a tropical anniversary vacation with her husband Harry Hamlin due to the health pandemic, but she has most certainly used her Instagram as a distraction. In addition to a steady stream of glam photos, Lisa has posted TikTok videos and her signature dance clips, and she has joked more than once about her love for a good “quarantini.”

As for her answer to how she’s helping during the health crisis, Rinna is actually doing more than just providing laughter and a distraction. She repeatedly uses the #StayatHome hashtag as she urges her 2.2 million Instagram followers to stay home during the pandemic.

And she recently told Variety she is trying to spread the word to help people who have lost work due to the unprecedented public health emergency.

“I worry about small businesses,” Rinna said. “I worry about the first responders getting masks and gloves. I’m trying to get that message out: What can we do to help?”