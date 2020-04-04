Niece Waidhofer Rocks Goth-Inspired Look In Lace-Up Corset

Niece Waidhofer knows how to get the attention of her 1.6 million Instagram followers. Most of the time she does it with pictures that show her flaunting her figure in revealing outfits. On Saturday, she did it goth-style in a lace-up corset that showed off her incredible figure.

Niece’s photo saw her standing against a silver and white panel. The close-up snap captured her from the top of her hips up, giving her fans a good look at the sexy outfit.

The model’s corset was made from black leather and was fashioned from several sections that were laced together up the sides. The resulting look showed off plenty of skin. The corset also laced down the middle, flashing the skin on her flat abdomen. The number was strapless and extremely low cut, also giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage. She wore it cinched tight, showing off her hourglass shape. She paired the top with a pair of black bikini panties, which were barely visible in the snap. She also wore a black collar necklace. She struck a sexy pose while she looked at the camera with a sly smile on her face.

Niece added a little something different to this particular outfit with a blond wig, which is quite a change from her typical dark tresses. She wore the hair styled in two loose braids that fell over her shoulders. She framed her blue eyes with sculpted brows, thick lashes and smoky eye shadow. Her cheeks were contoured and she also sported a bold black lipstick to complete her goth look.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 31,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In a humorous caption, she explained how she ended up with the blond wig, and asked her followers if they were interested in her new look.

Not surprisingly, many of her fans loved the sultry outfit, and many told her so.

“To be brutally honest, I’m interested in ALL of your looks. Just saying,” joked one admirer.

“You’re posts are absolutely the best. Your captions absolutely kill me and you’re just gorgeous af. Keep doing you. You’re just amazing,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful as always. And i would be very interested in you as always. You are such a great woman. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” said a third fan.

“I think you look amazing. Granted, I always think that,” commented a fourth follower.

Niece recently rocked a set of black lace lingerie that left little to the imagination — another look her admirers loved.