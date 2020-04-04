Allie Auton Strips Down To Her Calvin Klein Underwear In New Instagram Snap

It may be Autumn in Australia right now, but Allie Auton decided to strip down to her intimates in a brand-new photo uploaded earlier today. The 24-year-old stunned her 562,000 Instagram followers when she rocked a scanty Calvin Klein underwear that showed off her killer figure.

The Australian model sported a gray sports-style bra that featured a scoop neckline that exposed her décolletage. The classic brassiere had the Calvin Klein logo on the thick stretchable band that hugged her toned midriff. She wore a pair of matching undies that sat high on her slim waist, highlighting her rock-hard abs and taut stomach. The high leg cuts on the undergarment helped accentuate her lean thighs. Like the bra, the bottoms also had the classic logo on its thick waistband.

In the latest snap, Allie was photographed indoors, seemingly inside a hotel room. She sat on the edge of a queen-sized bed with her legs closed and leaned backward, using her two hands as support. She looked straight into the camera, slightly smiling.

The hottie kept her platinum blond hair down and straight, hanging over her shoulders. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and a thick application of mascara. She also applied bronzer, a hint of blush, and a pink lip gloss. Allie accessorized with two pairs of dainty stud earrings and several rings.

In the caption, she simply greeted her fans and added a cute butterfly emoji. According to the geotag, Allie was in Brisbane, Queensland.

The latest Instagram upload has earned more than 16,000 likes and upward of 200 comments after 15 hours of going live on her account. Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie influencers, such as Tahlia Skaines and Kim Hartnett, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Stunning! The most beautiful Calvin Klein model. You look amazing in this photo. Stay safe, sweetie,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You have the most stunning eyes! Also, I love your tanned skin. For me, you are simply irresistible,” another admirer gushed, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“A vision of beauty. Out of all the models, I think you look the best in this Calvin Klein set. I hope you’re doing well and staying super safe,” wrote a third social media follower.

“Your photo just made my day. You are so beautiful and hot. Those abs are unbelievable!” added a fourth Instagram user.