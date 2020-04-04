Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body In A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts

Reality television star Larsa Pippen treated her 1.9 million Instagram followers to a sizzling snap that showcased her curves while she was lounging outside. Larsa didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated where the snap was taken, but fans will recognize the outdoor patio area with modern lounge chairs as her own home.

There was a stunning view from the patio filled with lush greenery and more eye-catching details in the background, but the focal point of the shot remained Larsa’s curvaceous figure. She wore a white short-sleeved crop top that draped over her ample assets, showing off her curves without being too revealing. The top featured a mesh panel on the back, giving a tantalizing peek of skin, and also revealed several inches of her toned stomach.

Larsa paired the crop top with some printed shorts that likewise covered very little. The shorts were a high-waisted style, coming a few inches up Larsa’s waist to accentuate her hourglass physique, and barely covered her voluptuous derriere. Her curvy legs were on full display, and Larsa had them bent as the soles of her feet rested on the lounge chair.

Her skin looked bronzed and flawless, and her long locks were pulled up into a chic bun atop her head. Larsa had on a pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sunlight as she basked in the sunshine outside.

The ensemble Larsa wore was from the retailer Pretty Little Thing, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Her followers absolutely loved the casual yet sexy Instagram update, and the post racked up over 15,000 likes within just 18 hours. It also received 156 comments from Larsa’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Sometimes it’s kinda good to just stay at home and chill cause it’s always a good moment to be around ya family,” one fan commented, referencing Larsa’s caption.

“Fitness goals,” another follower said, admiring Larsa’s curvaceous physique.

“I wish I was chilling with you,” one follower commented.

“Hottest ever!” another said, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

While she’s remaining at home, Larsa has been taking advantage of her stunning property and heading outside to her patio to soak up some sunshine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a matching sweatpants and cropped sweater set. She posed on the same outdoor patio area that her latest picture was taken in, with the same lounge chairs visible in the background.