Lakers Forward Jared Dudley Comments On NBA’s Rumored Plans To Cancel 2019-20 Season

Following reports suggesting that the NBA is planning to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season in the aftermath of a similar decision from the Chinese Basketball Association, Los Angeles Lakers reserve forward Jared Dudley spoke out about the issue, assuring fans that the league likely won’t make such a decision before the start of the summer.

As documented by ClutchPoints, Dudley took to Twitter on Friday night, retweeting a story from Bleacher Report that discussed the rumor in depth. While ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier that day that there is a “significant amount of pessimism” among league and team officials regarding the fate of the 2019-20 season, Dudley wrote that the NBA likely won’t make a decision before June 1 as there’s “too much money at stake.”

In addition, Newsday‘s Greg Logan issued his thoughts on the matter on Saturday morning, tweeting that Dudley is one of the NBA’s “smartest” players and opining that he made a good point about the league taking its time on deciding whether to continue the 2019-20 campaign or not.

“This sounds right to me. NBA will let things play out at least until June. It doesn’t take much to cancel or postpone. They need to see status of pandemic as late as possible.”

The NBA is "angling" to cancel the 2019-20 season after China's CBA shutdown, per @WindhorstESPN "There is a significant amount of pessimism right now." pic.twitter.com/memSPluBxQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2020

Reacting to Dudley’s comments, ClutchPoints likewise agreed with the NBA veteran, noting that the league will most probably be “very cautious” and keep playing things by ear as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has since seen more than 1 million people worldwide test positive for COVID-19. The outlet also opined that the Lakers are one team that would probably want the season to continue more than other teams would. When the NBA announced on March 11 that it would be indefinitely suspending the 2019-20 season, the Lakers were leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 record and had already clinched a spot in this year’s playoffs.

Should the NBA choose to resume the 2019-20 season, one of the options that have reportedly been floated around is the possibility of holding all games in a single empty arena, with Las Vegas suggested as a potential venue. However, as USA Today‘s Dan Wolken posited in a recent op-ed, resuming the current campaign may benefit fans with no choice but to stay at home but may also be, at the end of the day, a “hollow, counterfeit product designed to mitigate financial losses for extremely wealthy people while attempting to capitalize on American despair.”