Christopher Cross Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis, Describes It As ‘The Worst Illness I’ve Ever Had’

The 68-year-old singer is just the latest celebrity to announce their diagnosis.

Christopher Cross has joined the growing ranks of famous people to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The singer took to his Facebook page on Friday to announce that he was among the increasing number of Americans who had tested positive for the illness. In his post, he also discussed how serious and contagious the virus is.

The Texas native described the coronavirus as “possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.” He also wrote in the post that, while he doesn’t normally discuss his medical issues on Facebook, he chose to discuss his diagnosis in the hopes that it would help others better understand what the illness is like.

The “Sailing” singer also had a message for those who weren’t taking the virus seriously. In his message, he outlined the contagious nature of the virus, and said that those who believed it was a hoax were mistaken.

Cross concluded his post by asking fans to take three measures to keep the virus from spreading further. He asked readers to stay at home, wash their hands as frequently as they can and follow the information presented by science.

Cross was best known for his success in the early 1980s. Notably, the singer is one of only two people to sweep every major category at the Grammy Awards. The other is Billie Eilish, who did so this year.

In the comments on his post, fans expressed sympathy for Cross, and offered their own stories as to how the virus had impacted them.

“Sorry you have to go through this. I’m a cardiovascular technologist in a hospital so I have to work on the front lines during this crisis. Here’s hoping you have a rapid recovery,” one user wrote.

“Thank you….although you are feeling very ill….for taking the time to post this warning to everyone. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery from Glasgow, Scotland x,” another remarked.

Cross is just the latest musician to announce that they’ve tested positive for the virus. In recent days, both Pink and Sara Bareilles announced that they had been diagnosed with the virus and had already recovered from it, according to CNN. Another musician, Adam Schlesinger, who was best known as a founding member of Fountains of Wayne, died from complications related to the virus this week. Schlesinger was 52 years old, and was also responsible for a number of songs featured on TV and in movies, including many of the songs written for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.