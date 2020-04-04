Kansas City Chiefs Approach Is Perfect For Coronavirus Affected Offseason According To NFL Analyst

The Kansas City Chiefs have a plan in place for how they want to approach the offseason. After the restructuring of wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ contract, it’s clear the plan is to bring back as many pieces from last season as possible. One NFL analyst in Geoff Schwartz believes the approach would typically raise eyebrows for its lack of change and improvement, but times are different in 2020. Schwartz thinks this is the perfect approach for this team in an offseason monumentally affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In Schwartz’s Friday Mailbag for SBNation, the analyst laid out exactly why he believes the approach is going to work. He started by saying he would typically argue that “staying the same” is not improving. He added that even though the Chiefs won the championship, they should be trying to improve. He did offer the caveat the team shouldn’t be looking to spend more than they can afford.

For the Chiefs, spending more than they can afford is almost impossible considering the salary cap constrictions they’re facing this offseason. Schwartz, like most Chiefs fans, pointed out the moves have primarily been about bringing everyone back. He pointed to a post on Twitter by Field Yates that broke down just how much the team is going to look like last year’s squad.

Among the returning players are 10 of 11 Super Bowl starters, five of six leading rushers, eight of its nine top receivers, six of seven offensive linemen who led the team in snaps, its offensive coordinator – who almost left for a college head coaching job – the head coach and its offensive stars.

Finally, Schwartz arrived at the reason this approach would generally cause concern but is the right approach for this season. It’s because the analyst believes there will be almost no offseason. That means new additions to the team won’t have the same kind of chance at getting to know the system and their teammates.

Familiarity with the system and the other players on a unit is going to be paramount. It’s not clear if the Chiefs are carrying out the offseason for that very reason, or if things just lined up that way.

He compared the Chiefs to the 2011 Green Bay Packers. That team was coming off a lockout that also shortened the offseason. They were coming off a Super Bowl win and kept the group together. They went 15-1 in the regular season. Kansas City Chiefs fans hope this year’s squad can pull off that kind of performance.