Stephanie Sanzo Rocks Black Crop Top And Tiger Print Shorts For New At-Home Workout Video

Stephanie Sanzo targetted her legs in the latest video series on her Instagram page and looked great while doing so. With her blond hair in a high. messy bun and dressed in a black crop top with tiger print shorts, Stephanie started the workout with a set of reverse lunges. For this exercise, the Australian fitness trainer held two dumbells at her sides, as she took large steps backward and bent her knees.

In the second video, she tackled a set of stiffed leg deadlifts. For this exercise, she held the weights in front of her thighs and leaned torso forward while pushing her hips backward.

Stephanie laid on her back for the next video in her circuit, a set of glute bridges. She held one dumbell in front of her pelvis and then thrust her hips upward before lowering them to complete one repetition.

Stephanie brought out a short blue exercise band in the next video in the series. In this clip, she performed a set of hip abductions which required her to place the band around her shins. Standing upright with her feet close to one another, Stephanies lifted one leg out to the side and stretch the band as she did so.

Then she moved on to Bulgarian split squats which meant that she had to introduce a chair into the workout. She placed the piece of furniture behind her and rested her foot on it. Then she bent her front knee until her thigh was parallel to the ground.

Stephanie returned to the floor for another set of glute bridges but this time she placed one heel on the opposite knee before raising her knees.

And then in the final video, the muscled mother-of-two got a workout buddy. Her daughter joined her for a set of scissor kicks which them to lay on the ground and cross their raised legs one over the other repeatedly.

The post has amassed close to 30,000 likes as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans praised the paid home workout program that Stephanie promoted in her caption.

One fan also mentioned that Stephanie’s workouts were helping them to get through their coronavirus-induced quarantine.

“This has been a great help at the moment,” one person wrote. “I am normally good at making my own workouts but this being inside thing has stunted my creativity, so your program has been a perfect inspiration!”

Others complimented her appearance.

“You look incredible while smashing this routine,” a second commenter added.

Another set of commenters seemed thrilled to see Stephanie’s daughter join the workout.

“You and your daughter are too sweet,” a third commenter wrote before including a heart eye and red heart emoji in their comment. “Makes me miss my family!!”