Kayla Moody Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top While Lying On A Rope Swing: ‘Happy Saturday’

Kayla Moody welcomed the weekend with a NSFW post that turned up the heat on her Instagram page. The hot military wife flaunted her toned body and braless curves, nearly spilling out of her top as she laid on her back in a rope swing.

“Are you a swinger?” one Instagrammer quipped in the comments section, adding a crazy-face emoji.

The buxom blonde was wearing a khaki tank top that sat low on her shapely chest, exposing a great deal of cleavage and showing much of her voluptuous assets. The item clung to her ample bosom, leaving little to the imagination, and was deep-cut enough to flash quite a bit of sideboob. Thin spaghetti straps framed her generous decolletage area, calling even further attention to her busty curves. Kayla coquettishly pulled up the top to show off her chiseled midriff, showcasing her narrow tiny waist and sculpted tummy.

The model coupled the flirty top with a cheeky pair of Daisy Dukes, which she wore unbuttoned and unzipped. The denim shorts were a light-blue color that beautifully contrasted with the darker-toned top, both pieces flattering her bronzed tan. The shorts had a subtle distressed hem and appeared to be sporting slits on the sides. Kayla kicked up her legs and pulled the Daisy Dukes up over her hip, showing off her strong thighs and supple pins. She titled her head backwards and closed her eyes, seemingly lost in the moment.

“I like this picture it is something I could actually see a woman I date doing,” one of her fans commented on the saucy pic.

“You look like you are having fun in this shoot,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Kayla opted to forgo any flashy accessories in the shot, letting her killer curves speak for themselves. She compensated with a chic glam that added a sophisticated touch to the racy look, rocking elegant dark eyeliner and thick, perfectly curled lashes. Her makeup was complete with a satin pink lipstick that gave a seductive sheen to her plump lips. Her nails sported a classic manicure and were painted with bright-white polish.

Snapped in a green meadow, the bombshell struck a graceful, agile pose as dangled from the swing, touching the grass with her elbow. Her golden tresses mingled with the blades of grass, draping down over a patch of delicate yellow flowers.

In her caption, Kayla wished followers a “happy Saturday,” adding a playful touch with a sun emoji.

“Happy Saturday beautiful Kayla your body and looks are absolutely stunning beautiful [heart emoji] I love the unzip shorts,” replied one of her devotees, leaving a string of suggestive emoji.

The photo sent quite a few pulses racing among her eager fans, judging from the flurry of gushing messages that quickly amassed in the comments section. The upload reeled in 150 comments in just a couple of hours of having been posted, in addition to more than 6,800 likes.